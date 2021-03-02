Dunkin' plans to celebrate the recent opening of its new facility at 45 Braselton Commons on Friday, March 5.
The restaurant will offer Free Coffee for a Year to 100 guests to celebrate the opening.
"Starting on Friday, March 5, through Thursday, March 11, the new Dunkin’ will randomly surprise and delight a total of 100 lucky guests at the counter and via the drive-thru with Free Coffee For A Year," the company said in a news release. "The Free Coffee For A Year coupon book giveaway will take place at the store from 7-10 a.m. on March 5, and from 7-10 a.m. each of the following days, while supplies last."
The store will also offer a free medium hot or iced coffee to guests on Friday, March 5, until noon.
Dunkin’ franchisee network ZSC Enterprises will host a socially distant ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentation at 10 a.m. to donate $500 to the Town of Braselton "Picnics with Police" program. This program is designed for the community members of Braselton to engage with the local police department.
The new 1,800 square foot Braselton location employs 25 crew members, is open Mondays through Saturdays, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
