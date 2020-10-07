Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 General Election begins Monday, Oct. 12.
For absentee ballot information, polling locations or sample ballots, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Details on early in-person voting for Braselton's four-county area are listed below:
JACKSON COUNTY
Early in-person voting in Jackson County for the Nov. 3 General Election will begin Monday, Oct. 12 at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson and in Braselton and Commerce.
Early voting will run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30.
- Gordon Street location — The first two weeks, voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The third week, Oct. 26-30, voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Saturday voting will also be available Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Braselton location — Early voting will also be available at the Braselton Police and Municipal building in Braselton. That voting location will only be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Commerce location — Early voting will also be available at the Commerce Recreation Department on Carson St. That voting location will only be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Eligible voters in Gwinnett County may vote advance in person every day, including weekends, from October 12 to October 30 at the following locations:
- Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Hwy., Suite 200, Lawrenceville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Rd., Dacula, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Rd., Norcross, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy., Suwanee, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shorty Howell Park Recreation Center, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HALL COUNTY
Voters in Hall County will be able to cast their ballots Mondays through Fridays between Oct. 12 and Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting locations include:
- Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center Activity Hall, 1855 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville.
- City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner Wood and Smith building), 100 Brenau Ave. Gainesville.
- East Hall Community Center, 3911 P. Davidson Rd., Gainesville, GA 30507
- Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J.M. Turk Rd., Flowery Branch.
- Mundy Mill Precinct, 4335 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood, GA 30566
- Murrayville Library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville.
- North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Rd., Gainesville.
- Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch.
BARROW COUNTY
In-person advance voting will take place Oct. 12-30 at the Barrow County elections office, primarily on weekdays (Monday through Friday). For the first two weeks, voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before expanding by two hours (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Oct. 26-30.
Barrow County is also offering two Saturday voting sessions on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
