Early voting for the June 9 election is coming up next week.
Those wishing to cast their ballots in-person during early voting can do so May 18-June 5 across Braselton’s four-county area.
The June 9 election includes the Presidential Preference Primary and the General Primary.
The Presidential Preference Primary was originally set March 24. Some voters had already cast their ballots in that election before the date was moved due to COVID-19. Those votes already cast will be counted.
The Presidential Preference Primary was initially rescheduled to May 19, the original date of the General Primary. Both of those elections were moved to June 9 due to the threat of COVID-19.
View sample ballots and find your Election Day polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. A video demonstration of the state's new electronic voting machines can be found at securevotega.com.
Details in Braselton’s four counties include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Early in-person voting for the June 9 elections in Jackson County will begin May 18 at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson.
The early voting will run May 18-22, May 26-29 and June 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting will be held on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the county has installed a drop-box outside its office in Jefferson for those voting an absentee to drop off their completed ballot.
HALL COUNTY
Early voting in Hall County begins May 18 and runs through June 5. For this election, early voting will be held at Gainesville Exploration Academy (located at 1145 McEver Rd. in Gainesville) rather than the Hall County Government Center in order to have enough space to implement appropriate social distancing measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Gainesville Exploration Academy, early voting will be available at Spout Springs Library, North Hall Community Center and East Hall Community Center during the third and final week of early voting, June 1-June 5, as well as for statewide Saturday voting on May 30.
Absentee voters may return their ballots by mail, or in-person via a drop box outside the front door of the Hall County Government Center (2875 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville).
GWINNETT COUNTY
Eligible voters may vote advance in person every day, including weekends, from May 18 to June 5, at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, located at 455 Grayson Hwy. in Lawrenceville. The office is open for advance voting Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12-7 p.m.
Voters can also cast their ballots advance in-person every day, including weekends, from May 18 to June 5 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12-7 p.m.
There will be no voting on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
In addition, satellite voting will take place Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, every day, including Sunday. On Monday through Saturday, satellite locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, from 12-7 p.m. The satellite voting locations are:
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy., Suwanee
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Rd., Norcross
BARROW COUNTY
Advance voting for the June 9 statewide general and presidential preference primaries will begin Monday, May 18, and run through Friday, June 5.
Advance voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder, and there will be Saturday voting May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be no voting on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
Voters are encouraged to take advantage of mail-in absentee voting. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to all active voters in Georgia. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by mail to the elections office, in person, by fax at 770-307-1054 or by email to lcash@barrowga.org.
A drop box has been installed outside the elections office for voters to drop their absentee ballots in. Voters are asked to refer to the instructions posted on the box.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110 or go to http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
