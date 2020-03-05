Early voting in the March 24 presidential preference primary began Monday. This time, there are more options for Hall County voters when it comes to where and when they can cast their ballot early.
"Early voting will continue as usual during its first two weeks, March 2-13, with polls open at the Hall County Government Center," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "During the third and final week of early voting, voters can cast their ballots at the North Hall Community Center, the East Hall Community Center and Spout Springs Library, in addition to the Hall County Government Center."
The early voting period, March 2-20, will also include longer hours with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.
"We hope these additional locations and extended hours serve as a convenience to our voters and provide ample opportunity for them to cast their vote," said Wurtz.
On Saturday, March 14, polls will open at the North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and the Hall County Government Center as a part of statewide Saturday early voting.
The same schedule with expanded hours and locations will be repeated ahead of the May 19 general primary election.
