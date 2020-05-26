Hall County elections leaders say the transition to a new early voting site has proven successful.
To allow for social distancing requirements, the county moved its early voting site for the June 9 election to the Gainesville Exploration Academy. Early voting has typically been held at the Hall County Government Center.
"Voters have been very pleased with the new voting location," Hall County elections director Lori Wurtz said. "They have been able to maintain at least six feet of distance from one another and from poll workers, and I don't think that could have been accomplished at the government center given its layout and overall space constraints."
Wurtz said approximately 591 voters had cast their ballots at the new location as of 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
"Turnout has been steady, and the feedback we have received has all been positive" she said.
Early voting is expected to continue at Gainesville Exploration Academy this week, Tuesday through Friday. (No early voting was held on Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.)
During the third and final week of early voting, June 1-5, voters can cast their ballots at the North Hall Community Center, the East Hall Community Center and Spout Springs Library, in addition to Gainesville Exploration Academy. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations during all three weeks of early voting.
On Saturday, May 30, polls will open at the North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and Gainesville Exploration Academy as a part of statewide Saturday early voting. The hours for Saturday voting are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gainesville Exploration Academy is located at 1145 McEver Road, approximately 1.5 miles from the Hall County Government Center.
View sample ballots and find your Election Day polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. A video demonstration of the state's new electronic voting machines can be found at securevotega.com.
OTHER COUNTIES
Early voting also continues in Braselton's other three counties. Details include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Early in-person voting for the June 9 elections in Jackson County continues May 26-29 and June 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting is held at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson.
Saturday voting will be held on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the county has installed a drop-box outside its office in Jefferson for those voting an absentee to drop off their completed ballot.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Eligible voters in Gwinnett County may vote advance in person every day, including weekends through June 5 at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, located at 455 Grayson Hwy. in Lawrenceville. The office is open for advance voting Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12-7 p.m.
Voters can also cast their ballots advance in-person every day, including weekends, from through June 5 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12-7 p.m.
In addition, satellite voting will take place Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, every day, including Sunday. On Monday through Saturday, satellite locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, from 12-7 p.m. The satellite voting locations are:
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy., Suwanee
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Rd., Norcross
BARROW COUNTY
Advance voting for the June 9 statewide general and presidential preference primaries in Barrow County runs through Friday, June 5.
Advance voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder, and there will be Saturday voting May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters are encouraged to take advantage of mail-in absentee voting. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to all active voters in Georgia. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by mail to the elections office, in person, by fax at 770-307-1054 or by email to lcash@barrowga.org.
A drop box has been installed outside the elections office for voters to drop their absentee ballots in. Voters are asked to refer to the instructions posted on the box.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110 or go to http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
