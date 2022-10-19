Early voting will continue for the Nov. 8 Hoschton special election. Those wanting to vote early may do so at the Ponchie Beck Elections Office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, on the following dates:
•This week through Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
•Oct. 24-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A satellite voting location will be open at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5043 Hwy. 53. from Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hoschton residents will vote in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin. Three candidates are on the ballot for that race: Tina Brown, Debbie Martin and Tammy Sweat. Shawn Adams qualified for the special election, but has withdrawn from the race.
Hoschton residents will also vote on whether or not to continue the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). Jackson County and municipalities use funds from the 1-cent sales tax to pay for capital projects and related debt service. They will also vote cast their votes in the State Senate District 47 race between incumbent Republican Frank Ginn and Democrat Conolus Scott Jr.
FEDERAL AND OTHER STATE RACES
Federal and other state races on the ballot include:
•U.S. Senate — Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, Republican challenger Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
•U.S. House of Representatives District 10 — Republican Mike Collins vs. Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green.
•Governor — Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel
•Lt. Governor — Republican Burt Jones, Democrat Charlie Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Graham
•Secretary of State — Incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz
•Attorney General — Incumbent Republican Chris Carr, Democrat Jen Jordan and Libertarian Martin Cowen
•Agriculture Commissioner — Republican Tyler Harper, Democrat Nakita Hemingway and Libertarian David Raudabaugh
•Insurance Commissioner — Incumbent Republican John King and Democrat Janice Laws Robinson
•State School Superintendent — Incumbent Republican Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy
•Labor Commissioner — Republican Bruce Thompson, Democrat Will Bodie Jr. and Libertarian Emily Anderson
Absentee by mail ballots are available upon request. The request form can be mailed, faxed 706-367-1193, or emailed. For more information, visit the Jackson County Elections website or contact jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com.
The deadline to receive absentee ballot applications is Oct. 28.
A drop box will be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (located inside) only during all early voting hours and will close on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Ballots may be dropped off until 7 p.m. on November 8 to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling locations on Election Day.
Hoschton voters wanting to vote in the special election on Election Day (Nov. 8) can do so at the West Jackson polling location at Free Chapel Braselton, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
