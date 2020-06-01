Early voting continues throughout the week for the General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary Election.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 9. View sample ballots and find your Election Day polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
A video demonstration of the state's new electronic voting machines can be found at securevotega.com.
Early voting details for the week of June 1-5 for Braselton’s four-county area include:
HALL COUNTY
During the third and final week of early voting, June 1-5, Hall County voters can cast their ballots at the North Hall Community Center, the East Hall Community Center and Spout Springs Library, in addition to Gainesville Exploration Academy. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations during all three weeks of early voting.
Gainesville Exploration Academy is located at 1145 McEver Road, approximately 1.5 miles from the Hall County Government Center.
JACKSON COUNTY
Early in-person voting for the June 9 elections in Jackson County continues June 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting is held at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson.
Meanwhile, the county has installed a drop-box outside its office in Jefferson for those voting absentee to drop off their completed ballot.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Eligible voters in Gwinnett County may vote advance in person every day, including weekends through June 5 at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, located at 455 Grayson Hwy. in Lawrenceville. The office is open for advance voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can also cast their ballots advance in-person every day through June 5 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, satellite voting will take place through Friday, June 5, every day. Satellite locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The satellite voting locations are:
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy., Suwanee
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Rd., Norcross
BARROW COUNTY
Advance voting for the June 9 statewide general and presidential preference primaries in Barrow County runs through Friday, June 5.
Advance voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Voters are encouraged to take advantage of mail-in absentee voting. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to all active voters in Georgia. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by mail to the elections office, in person, by fax at 770-307-1054 or by email to lcash@barrowga.org.
A drop box has been installed outside the elections office for voters to drop their absentee ballots in. Voters are asked to refer to the instructions posted on the box.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110 or go to http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.