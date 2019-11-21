Early voting is coming up for the Dec. 3 Braselton Town Council District 1 runoff election. Incumbent Becky Richardson faces challenger Richard Mayberry in that election.
Early voting will be held Nov. 25-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Election Day, Dec. 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Both early and Election Day voting will be held in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
