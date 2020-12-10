Even as the fallout from the Nov. 3 presidential election in Georgia continues to swirl, local election officials are gearing up for a high-profile runoff election slated for Jan. 5.
There are three races on the Jan. 5 ballot: Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff; incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock; and incumbent Republican PSC member Lauren "Bubba" McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Early voting opens next week for the runoff election. Voting locations depend on which county you live in.
Find your voting information, registration status or request an absentee ballot by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
Early voting for the Braselton four-county area include:
BARROW COUNTY
In-person advance voting will be held Dec. 14-31, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. There will be no Saturday voting, and the elections office will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Eligible voters may vote advance in person every day, including weekends, from December 14-31 at the following locations. (There is no voting on December 24 and 25.)
- Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Hwy., Suite 200, Lawrenceville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Rd., Dacula, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Rd., Norcross, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy., Suwanee, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045 7:00am to 7:00pm
- Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HALL COUNTY
The Hall County Elections Board recently approved plans to hold early voting for three weeks beginning Dec. 14.
Ballots may be cast weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of the following locations:
- City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner, Wood and Smith Building) - 100 Brenau Ave., Gainesville.
- East Hall Community Center - 3911 P. Davidson Rd., Gainesville.
- North Hall Community Center - 4175 Nopone Rd., Gainesville.
- Spout Springs Library - 6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch.
There will be no voting on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The last day to vote early, in-person will be Thursday, Dec. 31.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will continue to adhere to the health safety guidelines outlined by the CDC, State of Georgia and White House,” said Elections Director Lori Wurtz. “This will include frequent cleaning of voting machines and adherence to social distancing guidelines. Voters are highly encouraged to wear a mask at the precinct.”
Voters returning absentee ballots may utilize the two ballot drop boxes that were previously available during the General Election. One is located at the Hall County Government Center (2875 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30504) and the other is located at Spout Springs Library (6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542).
JACKSON COUNTY
Early voting in Jackson County will be at the county's election's office on Gordon Street in Jefferson starting Dec. 14.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays Dec. 14-18; Dec. 21-23; and Dec. 28-31.
Saturday early voting will be held Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election day on Jan. 5 will be held at the county's four locations: Central Jackson at Hope Crossing Church in Jefferson; North Jackson at Mt. Olive Church in Commerce; West Jackson at Free Chapel in Braselton; and South Jackson at Southside Church.
Absentee ballots are available now by going to the Georgia Secretary of State website and downloading a request form. Absentee ballots may be mailed to the county elections office, or put in one of the county's three drop boxes: The county elections office at 441 Gordon St.; Nicholson City Hall; or West Jackson Fire Department.
