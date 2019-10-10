Early and absentee-by-mail voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Monday, Oct. 14, at the Jackson County Elections and Registration Office in Jefferson for all cities across Jackson County.
Candidates on the ballot include:
•Braselton Town Council District 1 — Becky Richardson (I), Joy Basham and Richard Mayberry.
•Braselton Town Council District 3 — Tony Funari (I) and Jim Joedecke.
•Hoschton City Council seats, Posts 5 and 6 — Mindi Kiewert (I), Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter. The top two vote-getters will secure the two seats.
During the final week of early voting, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, Braselton voters can only cast their votes at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building.
Meanwhile, voters in the other cities can cast their ballots at any of the early voting locations during the final week of early voting.
Those early voting locations are: Jackson County Elections and Registration Office, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson; Commerce Parks and Rec, 204 Carson St., Commerce; and Braselton Police and Municipal Court building, 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Early voting hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELECTION DAY
Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling locations include:
Braselton — Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Hoschton — Hoschton Depot – 4272 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
