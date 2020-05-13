Early voting in Hall County for the June 9 General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary begins Monday — this time, in a new location in an effort to meet social distancing guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, White House and state officials.
"As we learned more about the coronavirus and how it spreads, we realized the Elections area of the Hall County Government Center would not be conducive to social distancing given its size and location within the building," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "Thankfully, the Gainesville City School System has been a tremendous partner, allowing us to use Gainesville Exploration Academy on McEver Road for all three weeks of early voting."
Wurtz said with the school serving as an early voting location, voters and poll workers will be able to maintain at least six feet of distance from one another.
"Voters will also be able to walk straight into the polling location rather than having to take an elevator to get there, which could have limited their ability to follow social distancing guidelines," she said.
Early voting will be held at Gainesville Exploration Academy, located at 1145 McEver Road, during its first two weeks, May 18-May 29. During the third and final week of early voting, June 1-June 5, voters can cast their ballots at the North Hall Community Center, the East Hall Community Center and Spout Springs Library, in addition to Gainesville Exploration Academy. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations during all three weeks of early voting.
On Saturday, May 30, polls will open at the North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and Gainesville Exploration Academy as a part of statewide Saturday early voting. The hours for Saturday voting are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wurtz said her staff is implementing a number of measures in order to protect poll workers and voters throughout the election season.
"Each person in a precinct will be required to maintain six feet of distance between others," she said.
In addition, hand sanitizer will be available as voters enter and exit the polling place, and poll workers will be sanitizing machines between each voter. Signage has also been ordered, encouraging voters to remain socially distanced, to cover their mouth when they cough, to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if they have one.
