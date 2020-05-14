Early in-person voting for the June 9 elections in Jackson County will begin May 18 at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson.
The early voting will run May 18-22, May 26-29 and June 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting will be held on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The voting is for those who didn't vote earlier in the presidential preference primaries and for local, state and federal candidates. If you voted earlier in the presidential preference primary, you will have a different ballot than those who did not vote earlier in that election.
Meanwhile, the county has installed a drop-box outside its office in Jefferson for those voting an absentee to drop off their completed ballot. Because of the COVID virus, over 10,000 county voters have asked for absentee ballots this year.
CONTESTED RACES
Locally, there are a number of contested state and county races on the Republican ballot.
Among the key races for June 9 are: Nine GOP candidates vying for the 9th Congressional District to replace Rep. Doug Collins; six candidates running for the Republican nomination for the 50th District in the Georgia State Senate; and contested county races for Sheriff, Tax Commissioner, Coroner, and Solicitor of the State Court are also on the ballot.
There are also two contested races for state Supreme Court Justices on the non-partisan ballot.
The hotly-contested race for the U.S. Senate to replace retired Sen. Johnny Isakson won't be until November when a special election will be held with a field of candidates that include both Republicans and Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.