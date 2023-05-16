Hall County will be able to proceed with construction on a new East Hall library branch thanks to a $3 million state construction grant award that will supplement $3 million available in local funding through SPLOST VII.
“East Hall has been without a library for more than ten years, so to get a new library in this community is both an exciting and important venture for our community,” Hall County District 3 Commissioner Gregg Poole said. “The dedication of our legislative representatives and staff in securing the funding to provide this valuable resource speaks to Hall County’s commitment to providing excellent local government services.”
