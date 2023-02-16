Attorney general logo

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday (Feb. 16) the indictment of eight alleged members of the LOTTO gang in Gwinnett County following a major investigation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section.

According to a press release from Carr’s office, the eight defendants are facing a range of charges, including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

