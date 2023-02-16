Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday (Feb. 16) the indictment of eight alleged members of the LOTTO gang in Gwinnett County following a major investigation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section.
According to a press release from Carr’s office, the eight defendants are facing a range of charges, including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
The defendants are alleged to have engaged in the trafficking of five female victims, including one minor, to further their criminal enterprise. The defendants are also alleged to have recruited others to join LOTTO. This case will be jointly prosecuted by the attorney general’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his new Gang Prosecution Unit, which officially began its work on July 1, 2022.
“Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable,” Carr said. “By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote, and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs.”
The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units presented evidence to a Gwinnett County grand jury, resulting in the indictment of the following eight defendants on Feb. 8:
•Sean Aaron Curry (also known as Jaak), 33, Gwinnett County
•Sean Patrick Harvey (also known as Shootah), age 35, Gwinnett County
•Eric Duane Johnson (also known as EJ), age 46, DeKalb County
•Jadah Marie Henry, age 20, Gwinnett County
•Tyreek Raysheen Lee (also known as Reek), age 26, Monroe County
•Bobby Jamaine Downing (also known as Kahlil), age 41, DeKalb County
•Hilton Lance Dobbins (also known as Sporty), age 33, Fulton County
•Jayda Veronica Wilson (also known as Thump), age 25, Gwinnett County
Along with racketeering, seven of the eight defendants are also facing additional charges.
Curry, Harvey and Johnson are alleged to have engaged in criminal activity while occupying a position of leadership with regard to LOTTO. The three defendants are therefore facing charges specific to this allegation.
Curry and Harvey are further alleged to have encouraged another to become an associate of LOTTO. The two defendants are therefore facing charges specific to this allegation.
