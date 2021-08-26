East Jackson Comprehensive and Jackson County high schools will switch to virtual learning next week.
The two county high schools will have virtual learning for two weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 30.
Students at JCHS and EJCHS will have in-person instruction on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27, to allow teachers to give instructions on the upcoming virtual learning.
Additionally, students at several schools in the county are now required to wear face coverings due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Students at Maysville Elementary, North Jackson Elementary, East Jackson Middle and West Jackson Middle have been required to wear face coverings since Monday, Aug. 23.
"These schools were identified as higher risk because of the number of positive cases, clusters, and spread rate. The face covering requirement is for one month and we will continue to monitor all of our schools' data," said Jackson County School System public relations officer, Andrea Briscoe.
