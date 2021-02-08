Elachee Nature Science Center recently announced that Sarah Bell will lead the organization into its next season. Bell will succeed Andrea Timpone as Elachee’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
The Elachee Board of Trustees and Staff will welcome Bell to her new role on May 1.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead this great organization,” says Sarah Bell. “This community has afforded me so many opportunities and I’m excited to use the skills I have learned while also returning to my first love – science education.”
Bell is a Gainesville resident and has served the Gainesville City School System for 29 years, most recently as deputy superintendent.
“Being part of Elachee feels like things are coming ‘full circle’ for me. Everything that I believed as a teacher about the importance of hands-on, outdoor learning is represented in Elachee’s core values," Bell said.
The Elachee organization officially launched a national search last fall in anticipation of Timpone’s pending retirement in early April, that will conclude her 35 years of service. However, the actual planning and preparation to find an individual uniquely suited to serve as Elachee’s next leader started a year earlier.
“The selection process began in the fall of 2019 with a Search Committee of 10 individuals chosen from current and former Elachee Trustees and Elachee staff,” explains Search Committee Chair Mike Whitmire, who himself is a former Elachee Trustee Chair and served nearly 20 years on Elachee’s Board of Trustees. “After conducting interviews with the most qualified of the dozens of applicants from around the country, the committee was extremely confident in recommending two highly qualified individuals to the Elachee board for their selection of the organization’s next President and CEO.”
“Elachee simply wouldn’t be what it is today without the many years of Andrea’s strong and effective leadership,” says John Girardeau, Elachee Trustee Emeritus.
He and others placed trust in Elachee’s Board of Trustees to identify and secure the best candidate to guide the Elachee organization into its next season. Timpone has led Elachee Nature Science Center to become the respected regional resource it is today. Under her leadership, the Elachee organization is financially strong, and operates a diverse and balanced business structure that promotes environmental understanding through education and conservation, according to a news release. This south Hall County asset is the only SACS/Cognia-accredited nature center in the southeastern United States.
“Sarah Bell’s years of work in the K-12 educational system, her knowledge of the community and love of nature make her highly qualified to lead Elachee, as our organization is focused on providing environmental education and developing an appreciation of nature for all ages," said Elachee Board of Trustees’ Chair Emily Bagwell.
Bell graduated from Gainesville High School. She earned post-secondary degrees from the University of Georgia, Piedmont College and the University of North Georgia. Bell is active in United Way of Hall County and serves on the Gainesville/Hall County Alliance for Literacy Board of Directors. Married to Robert Bell, with the Abernathy Cochran Group of the Norton Agency, the couple has three children Stewart, Mary Nelson and Harris.
“I am looking forward to continuing and building upon the tremendous legacy that this organization has embraced for over four decades,” comments Bell. “Andrea, and Peter Gordon who recently retired from Elachee, leave big shoes to fill, but the team, including the Board of Trustees and staff, has planned so well for this transition. I am excited about learning and know that I will be in good hands because of the wonderful people associated with Elachee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.