Elachee Nature Science Center in Gainesville will host Nature Academy open houses Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
The schedule for both days is as follows:
•preschool visitation: 10-11 a.m.
•kindergarten visitation: 11 a.m. to noon
•first and second grade visitation: 1-2 p.m.
Only three members per household are allowed. Visitors must wear a face covering when indoors. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/nature-academy-open-house or call 770-535-1976.
The center is located at 2125 Elachee Dr. Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.