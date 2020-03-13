Elachee Nature Science Center will close its public facilities starting Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22, 2020, suspending all events and programs during this time. The hiking trails in the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve will remain open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to sunset.
"We will re-evaluate the situation Thursday, March 19, and make an announcement regarding a tentative resumption of business," Elachee leaders state.
Regional Public Program Update
Elachee’s sixth annual Raptor Fest seasonal public nature program, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Nature Center, has been cancelled.
School Programs Update
Elachee Nature Science Center has adopted and is following the protocols and practices related to COVID-19, as set forth by the Hall County School District. Visit https://www.hallco.org/ for updated information.
"The Elachee Education team is actively working with Georgia school districts, individual schools and their teachers to reschedule environmental education field trips and Elachee in Your Classroom outreach programs impacted by school closings," Elachee leaders state.
Camp Elachee Spring Break Camp Update
Elachee will make an announcement Monday, March 23, regarding the Spring Break Day Camp, scheduled for April 6-10. The Camp Elachee Director is communicating directly with those families who have active registrations for this camp experience.
Elachee’s Public Facilities Closure Update
Elachee’s Visitor Center, interpretive and live animal exhibits and Nature Shop will be closed Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22.
Elachee Nature Academy
‘School from Home’ Update
Students in Elachee Nature Academy’s Preschool and kindergarten-first grade classes will "school from home" March 16-20. Families have received specific instructions from the director of schools regarding the respective Elachee Nature Academy classroom communication plans for the week.
"The Elachee organization apologizes for any inconvenience," Elachee leaders state. "Thank you for supporting our efforts to keep our visitors, students, staff and the community safe. Visit www.elachee.org for updates."
