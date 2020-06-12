Jackson County's election results got certified Friday evening, but not before some members of the board of elections clashed over a range of issues.
The board approved several provisional ballots and rejected a few others, mainly because of missing signatures or other problems.
When the additional ballots were counted, they didn't change the outcome of the close race for State Court Solicitor between Gabe Bradford and Jim David, which had only 13 votes difference in the initial count. Following the additional ballots, that margin moved to a 14-vote difference.
Now that the ballots are certified, David has the option to ask for a recount. County elections director Jennifer Logan has already requested an additional scanning machine from the state for absentee ballot-counting should a recount be requested.
Even as the county could be conducting a massive recount of nearly 12,000 votes, the elections office is also preparing for an Aug. 11 runoff in several local, state and federal contests. Early voting for the runoff begins July 20.
ABSENTEE HEADACHE
One of the biggest local issues of the June 9 election was the massive number of absentee ballots that had to be counted. The county was given only one scanner by the state to process those ballots. (The county didn't have long lines at voting locations on election day as did some areas of Metro Atlanta that have received national attention.)
In addition, there were a lot of voter errors with absentee ballots, a situation that slowed down the process on election day.
All members of the county elections board agreed that there should be a better system if there is ever again a massive number of absentee ballots to be counted.
Board members and others worked over 18 hours on elections day, a situation that board member Larry Ewing said, "we can't go through that again."
But it was a range of comments about the absentee situation from board member Erma Denney that led to another verbal spat between board members.
Denney had earlier argued via email and during a previous Zoom board meeting that the county should open absentee ballots early since it was allowed to do so under a special state rule.
Logan was opposed to the idea, citing security concerns and securing a location to process the ballots early.
On Friday, Denney again clashed with elections board chairman Eric Crawford over the issue, rehashing her earlier arguments about the process and lecturing the board about state requirements for the board.
'PISSED OFF'
After about 20 minutes of argument, Crawford blasted Denney, saying her comments bordered on "paranoia" and that Denney had "pissed off" a lot of people.
Crawford said he had received calls from people who told him Denney "would not leave me alone."
"You are completely pissing off people throughout the county and pissing-off people throughout the state. I'm having to deal with the clean-up of that."
Crawford said that the "board acts as a whole and the board does not act as individual members," and alleged Denney had misrepresented herself as acting for the board.
"You are burning bridges," Crawford said. "You are relentlessly, nonstop, just pestering the hell out of everyone."
Denney said the only person she had gone back and forth with leading up to election day was county manager Kevin Poe about the situation with an elections staff member having tested positive for COVID. She said she had gotten two different stories about testing board members.
"You are acting on behalf of the board and you have no authority to do so," Crawford said again.
At that point, Jackson County GOP Chairman T.J. Dearman, a spectator at the meeting, stood up and began speaking.
"You are not recognized, sir," Crawford said as the two began raising their voices. "Please sit down."
Crawford then pointed out that Dearman had called on Denney to resign her elections board post over a previous contentious issue she was involved with.
Dearman denied that and then called on Crawford to resign.
'NEVER STOP TALKING'
After some additional back and forth over the issue of how the county should have handled the COVID case, Denney and Crawford clashed again. Denney said she was just asking a question about the COVID situation and "not pestering" people.
"It's hard to distinguish a legitimate question from all the noise when you never stop talking," Crawford said to Denney. "The people who were helping us open the envelopes (on election day), you just don't stop and you did it the entire day. You did a great job with the envelopes, but everything was a comment, it just didn't stop."
When Denney defended herself for talking "about Mennoite stores," and other things, Crawford again cut in.
"You talked about everything... and this entire meeting, you've just domineered the entire discussion," Crawford said. "I hear stories you like doing that and being the center of attention."
It isn't the first time Denney has been controversial in the public arena. She was a controversial and outspoken mayor of Hoschton a decade ago. Two years ago, she was outspoken about a rezoning issue in Hoschton. Last year, she was a vocal critic of the Hoschton council after the mayor and another council member got caught up in a racial controversy. She often spoke at council meetings as a citizen and was one of the activist working to hold a recall in the town during 2019. That effort raised questions about her role on the elections board, a group that oversaw recall petitions.
She's also been controversial more recently after clashing with local GOP leaders when she called for a push toward absentee voting so that people would avoid COVID exposure. Local GOP leaders didn't like the call for more absentee voting, a political position the party has taken across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.