The hotly-contested runoff races for Georgia's two U.S. Senators will be final next week with balloting on Jan. 5.
There are three races on the ballot: Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff; incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock; and incumbent Republican PSC member Lauren "Bubba" McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.
See a sample ballot and find your polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
