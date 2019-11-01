Election Day is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 5.
City elections are being held in both Braselton and Hoschton.
Candidates on the ballot include:
•Braselton Town Council District 1 — Becky Richardson (I), Joy Basham and Richard Mayberry.
•Braselton Town Council District 3 — Tony Funari (I) and Jim Joedecke.
•Hoschton City Council seats, Posts 5 and 6 — Mindi Kiewert (I), Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter. The top two vote-getters will secure the two seats.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling locations include:
•Braselton — Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
•Hoschton — Hoschton Depot – 4272 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
