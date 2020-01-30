Hoschton will hold a special election May 19 to fill the unexpired term of city council member Hope Weeks.
Weeks was forced to resign her seat since she is seeking the mayor's position in a separate election. The unexpired term for Weeks' at-large council seat ends December 2021.
Qualifying for the May 19 election for the Hoschton City Council seat will begin Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. and end Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $18.
Those interested in running for the city council seat may pick up a qualifying packet at Hoschton City Hall during the qualifying period.
The last day to register to vote for the May 19 election is April 20.
