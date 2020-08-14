The Jackson County Board of Elections officially certified local runoff balloting on Aug. 14, but not before a lengthy discussion over whether or not to add additional drop off boxes for absentee ballots.
There is currently one drop-off box outside the county elections office in Jefferson. But board members Judy McNichols and Erma Denney suggested that others should be added for the upcoming November elections, given the potential impact of the COVID virus on in-person voting.
But the idea was panned by county elections director Jennifer Logan who said it would be costly and would drain resources away from other, more pressing needs. She also said people mostly wanted to vote in-person if possible.
Ballot drop boxes have to be located on city or county property, have a 24/7 monitoring camera and must be checked daily by a team of two people for 49 days leading up to the Nov. 3 balloting.
Elections board chairman Eric Crawford was also against the idea, saying that people who ask for an absentee ballot can simply mail those back in. He pointed out that all absentee ballots are mailed out to voters.
Logan also said that unlike the June elections, early voting sites will be open in Braselton and Commerce for the November elections.
The issue was tabled until the board's meeting on Sept. 9.
