Jeff Hughes has been named to the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Hughes will replace Erma Denney on the board. Denney resigned in August from the board.
Hughes will be a representative from the local Republican Party on the elections board. He is the precinct chairman for South Jackson on the local GOP's executive board.
He will be sworn in to the seat prior to the Sept. 19 meeting of the board of elections.
