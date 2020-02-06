The Jackson County Board of Elections plans a hearing next week to consider the qualification of a candidate for Hoschton City Council.
Elections board members will meet Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. to hold a challenge hearing to determine if James Lawson meets the residency requirements to hold office. Lawson is a candidate for the Hoschton City Council member seat.
That seat was vacated late last year by Jim Cleveland.
The election is set for March 24. If qualified, Lawson will face Raphael Mayberry in that election.
