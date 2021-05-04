Lisa Ellis has been promoted to the position of interim principal at Gum Springs Elementary School.
Ellis replaces Todd Graichen who had served as principal for the past three years.
Ellis has worked in the Jackson County School System for 18 years, previously serving as assistant principal at North Jackson Elementary School and East Jackson Elementary School.
