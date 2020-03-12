Jackson County officials are worried that a shortage of medical and cleaning supplies could hamper their ability respond to a likely Coronavirus outbreak.
At a meeting of county school, EMS, law enforcement, health care, nursing home, fire department and other local emergency officials held March 12, emergency leaders said they had low stockpiles of basic supplies needed to respond to a large outbreak.
Of particular concern is a shortage of M95 masks, face shields gowns and disinfectants.
"We're doing the best we can, but I'm going to be honest, it's with limited resources because there's nothing out there that we can purchase right now," said Jackson EMS director Jason Baker.
Baker said a shortage of cleaning supplies to disinfect ambulances and equipment was another potential problem.
That kind of shortage was echoed by other officials who said getting supplies was becoming a big issue.
NURSING HOME RESPONSE
Several local nursing homes represented at the meeting said they had already curtailed outside visitors, or would soon do so.
The Coronavirus appears to be most deadly in older people who often have underlying health issues.
One nursing home said that facility has its own kits for in-house testing for Coronavirus, should that be necessary.
A particular concern was the potential for contamination by an infected EMS worker responding to a nursing home for another type of call, such as a fall or other medical need. EMS and nursing home officials had some discussion about how to best respond to those situation to minimize contact inside a facility.
Related to the elderly population, a representative from the Jackson County Senior Center said the facility was still open, but was doing more cleaning and disinfecting in the building and in its transport vans.
The center's meals-on-wheels program has seen some changes as some older, homebound residents want their food delivered outside their houses to minimize contact with delivery personnel.
If the center should close for a while due to the virus, the official said it has enough meals to supply its customers for two weeks.
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
County fire departments mostly reported that they had done additional training and prepared their own stockpiles of medical supplies. Fire and rescue officials often respond to EMS calls, but that may be changing for general sickness calls to minimize contact with Coronavirus carriers.
Some details, such as doing initial assessments from six-feet away and having only one person go into a home at first, have also been put into place to limit contact.
Several departments said they had stockpiled some food in case of an extended shutdown.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
While law enforcement personnel could come into contact with someone carrying the virus during their routine traffic stops, the main concern seemed to be with the county's jail and correctional institute population which is highly-concentrated into confined areas.
The county jail has adopted new protocols to screen those arrested and has plans to isolate anyone showing symptoms of the virus from the rest of the jail's population.
The county's correctional institute reported that it had stocked a two-week supply of food in case of a long-term shutdown.
