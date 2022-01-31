A natural piece of the Braselton area’s history will soon be removed.
The Town of Braselton announced Monday (Jan. 31) in a press release that the pecan tree at Mulberry Park — estimated to be 300 years old and at one time designated as the largest pecan tree in the state — has died and must be taken down.
Town officials were not surprised by the tree’s passing.
“The tree’s health has been declining over the past decade, and we are saddened to announce that it has died,” town manager Jennifer Scott said in the press release. “It has become a beloved landmark for Braselton residents.”
Town leaders expect the tree will come down the week of Feb. 14.
According to the press release, an arborist was hired by the town to check the tree’s health quarterly and advise the Braselton Visitors Bureau on its care. Earlier this month, it was determined that the tree was a safety hazard.
Multiple efforts have been made over the years to sustain the tree.
The tree was protected in 2003 by the developer during the construction of the Mulberry Park neighborhood and Mulberry Walk shopping center. The town then built a park around the tree in 2010 to protect it due to its age.
“We tried to do everything we could to keep it alive as long as possible,” Scott said. “But there comes a point when you just can’t do it anymore, and it becomes dangerous.”
The pecan tree was unusually large for its species and was sometimes mistaken for an oak, according to Scott. In 2006, the state’s Champion Tree Program, through the forestry service, designated it as the largest pecan tree in Georgia.
“It didn’t last long,” Scott said, “but we were really proud of it while it happened.”
The tree appeared to hold a special place for the town’s residents. People were often seen sitting in the benches placed around the tree, according to Scott. She also said she never had to worry about checking the lights that illuminated the tree.
“Because people would let me know as soon as one burned out,” Scott said. “They loved being able to go around and see the lights shining on that big tree.”
The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority plans to plant a new pecan tree in its place. A ceremony will be held on Arbor Day, April 29.
Scott said it was important place a new tree in that spot.
“Absolutely, because then there will be a pecan tree there for generations to come,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.