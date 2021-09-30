A three-member board of Hoschton’s ethics committee voted unanimously Thursday (Sept. 30) to dismiss an ethics complaint against city councilman Adam Ledbetter filed by mayoral candidate Lauren O’Leary.
O’Leary filed the complaint against Ledbetter reportedly for comments made by the councilman on social media.
Both O’Leary and Ledbetter attended Thursday’s meeting, which was held to determine if the complaint warranted a hearing, but the two were not asked to make comments.
Ethics committee members Mary Adams, Kelly Winebarger and Dave Glander reviewed 22 pages of documents before making their decision.
The specifics of what was said between O’Leary and Ledbetter remain unclear (The Braselton News has requested a copy of the complaint filed), but city attorney Abb Hayes read parts of O’Leary’s complaint during Thursday’s proceedings.
O’Leary wrote that “a line was crossed and went from cyberbullying to blatantly breaking several laws.” She also asked that Ledbetter be “held liable for his unethical behavior against me and the residents of this community.”
O’Leary also wrote that Ledbetter used his title as a councilman to intimidate a mayoral candidate, knowingly broke multiple laws and attacked residents.
Glander criticized Ledbetter’s actions but said he didn’t believe they qualified as an ethics violation.
“It’s super immature, a lot of stupid behavior,” he said. “I don’t find cyberbullying anywhere in there.”
Glander added that parts of some conversations presented in the documents were deleted, making the context uncertain.
Adams offered a similar opinion as Glander.
“My conclusion on it is that communication between the two of them probably should have ceased long before the rest of all these messages went through, but they’re both human as well,” she said. “Is it misconduct, threatening, harassment? I don’t see it.”
Adams added that she didn’t believe any laws were broken.
Winebarger, who also said she didn’t believe laws were broken, said Ledbetter “has his rights to his own opinion.”
Glander said Ledbetter’s actions warranted a written reprimand and suggested a public apology. But Hayes said the board was to only determine whether the complaint warranted a hearing or should be dismissed.
After the decision was reached, an audience member questioned the appointments to the ethics committee. Ledbetter said he appointed the ethics committee in January.
Ledbetter reacted to the committee’s decision in a statement sent to The Braselton News.
“I appreciate our ethics committee coming together to serve our community today,” he said. “I fully support the 3-0 decision to dismiss this ethics complaint. Unfortunately, this was an attempt to attack my character with no evidence. Thanks to all who serve Hoschton.”
(O’Leary said she will provide a statement later.)
