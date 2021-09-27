An ethics complaint has been filed against Hoschton councilman Adam Ledbetter by a candidate running for mayor.
Lauren O’Leary, who has qualified for the city’s Nov. 2 mayoral race, reportedly filed the complaint against Ledbetter over comments made on Facebook, according to mayor Shannon Sell, who was contacted by The Braselton News about the situation.
Messages sent to O’Leary and Ledbetter regarding the complaint were not immediately returned.
A three-member board of the city’s ethics committee will meet Thursday (Sept. 30) at 2:30 p.m. at city hall to determine if a hearing in front of the board is warranted. If the board determines the complaint warrants a hearing, the hearing must be held within 10 days.
