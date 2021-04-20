The Jackson County Agricultural Facility will host the following upcoming events:
- April 21 — COVID Vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 23 — Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce Derby Days Gala from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- April 24 — Keep Jackson County Beautiful Recycling Day from 8 a.m. to noon
- April 29 — Northeast Georgia 4-H Leaders Forum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 4 — Jefferson FFA Banquet at 6:30 p.m.
- May 6 — Jefferson Middle FFA Banquet at 6:30 p.m.
- May 7-9 — Loomis Brothers Circus on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- May 11 — Jackson County FFA Banquet at 6:30 p.m.
- May 15 — Jefferson Wrestling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 21-23 — Junior Southern Regional Angus Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.