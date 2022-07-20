Braselton’s cancer care center opened just last year, but it’s already in the middle of a major expansion project.
Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is adding a second linear accelerator in what will be an $8.7 million addition to the facility at the Braselton campus.
A linear accelerator delivers radiation treatment to patients by shooting beams at tumor sites to kill cancerous cells. The project will add both a second vault and accelerator to the facility. The medical equipment for the project will cost $4 million alone.
In adding the second linear accelerator, NGHS sought to increase availability for treatment at the Braselton cancer care facility, which is projected to administer 7,928 treatments by year’s end.
“We watch our volume projections closely to ensure that our patients have timely access to treatment,” said Kevin Matson, Vice President of Cancer Services for NGHS. “That’s really important in cancer services in that cancer really can’t wait, and our patients shouldn't have to. So, the decision to add the second linear accelerator is to ensure that we can continue to provide timely access to care for patients close to home.”
Matson said the project is progressing as planned — despite nationwide supply issues with construction materials — for its May 2023 completion date.
“The project is on-schedule and on-budget as well,” he said.
Matson said the second accelerator, compared to the first, will be equipped with an additional feature to more accurately target cancerous tissue while preserving healthy tissue.
When the second linear accelerator is in place in Braselton, NGHS will have five linear accelerators within the system with two others being housed at the Gainesville hospital campus and one at a center in Toccoa.
Matson points to a broader picture, noting delays in patients seeking physician care in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, impacting cancer services across the nation.
“It’s something that’s in the back of our minds that we know now that as things are returning back to normal after COVID, people will continue to seek care in a safe setting that we’re providing,” he said. “We have to be ready for any increase in demand for these services.”
“So I’m very encouraged that this will position us to continue to do what we’ve always done,” Matson added, “which is anticipate the needs of our community and be there to meet them.”
