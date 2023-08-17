A developer is proposing an extended-stay Hilton hotel in Braselton abutting I-85 behind Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 53.
Applicant JVBraselton Hospitality, LLC, will present its plan at an Aug. 28 (6 p.m.) public hearing before the Braselton Planning Commission and again on Sept. 7 (4:30 p.m.) before the Braselton Town Council.
JVBraselton seeks conditional use approval for the proposed 102,000-square-foot hotel, which would be constructed on a 4.24-acre lot zoned general commercial in the Hwy. 53 overlay district.
According to planning documents, plans for the four-story, 147-room hotel will combine Home 2 Suites by Hilton units and TRU Hotel by Hilton units. Sixty-seven rooms will be designated for the “TRU” portion of the development, while 80 rooms will be dedicated for Home 2 Suites.
The hotel would be accessed by a new drive aisle that extends to Exchange Way, behind the RaceTrac gas station. There will be no direct access to I-85 or Hwy. 53.
