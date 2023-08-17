Proposed hotel

Shown are renderings for a Hilton extended stay hotel proposed for a lot behind Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 53 abutting I-85. 

A developer is proposing an extended-stay Hilton hotel in Braselton abutting I-85 behind Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 53.

Applicant JVBraselton Hospitality, LLC, will present its plan at an Aug. 28 (6 p.m.) public hearing before the Braselton Planning Commission and again on Sept. 7 (4:30 p.m.) before the Braselton Town Council.

