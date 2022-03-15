While a date still must be confirmed, Braselton downtown leaders have announced plans for a fall art festival on the town green.
Braselton Main Street coordinator Jessica Payne recently told the downtown development authority (DDA) said the town will have 8 x 8 cubes built and seek out artists to paint murals on each side.
The event will include art vendors.
“More information about that is to come as we solidify a few things,” Payne said.
In other business, the DDA still seeks sponsors and raffle items for its May 12 Toast of Braselton fundraiser. DDA member Mitch Chapman announced that a trip to Italy (covering accommodations only) will be among the auction items at the event, which will be held at the Braselton Civic Center.
This year’s Toast of Braselton — called “the Bootlegger’s Ball” is prohibition themed.
