The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) continue an investigation following the recent seizure of two packages containing 900 THC oil vape pens, according to a press release from the HCSO. The estimated street value for the illegal products was placed at $30,000.
According to investigators, the drugs were shipped to Hall County from California. The packages were discovered at a local delivery hub on Nov. 28. After the vapes were confiscated, search warrants were obtained for the two locations where the packages were being shipped, one on Yearling Court and the other on Willow Ridge Circle. At the Yearling Court address, investigators were able to make an additional seizure of four packages of THC oil-infused edibles as well as some residue cocaine.
