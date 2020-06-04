Primary elections will wrap up next Tuesday, June 9, with the final day of in-person voting.
In-person early voting will continue through this Friday, June 5, at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson.
Long lines could be a problem next Tuesday if a lot of people decide to vote in-person, but need to surrender a previously received absentee ballot, said Jackson County elections director Jennifer Logan.
If someone has an absentee ballot, but decides to vote in-person, the absentee ballot has to be "backed out" of the system before the person is allowed to vote in-person, she said. That will take some time, Logan said, especially since four voting locations across the county will be open on Tuesday.
As of Monday, 6,349 people had voted absentee in the county and 1,648 had voted in-person during early voting.
ON THE BALLOT
The exact ballot a voter gets will be determined by where they live and in which party they are voting. In addition, those who voted in the presidential preference primary before the COVID shutdown won't get to vote a second time in that primary.
Although there are some local candidates on the Democratic ballot, none of those face opposition. Some state and federal Democrats, however, do have contested races.
Most local contested races are on the Republican ballot. Among the top local county races are contests for:
• Sheriff between incumbent Janis Mangum and challenger Johnny Wood.
• Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 2 between incumbent Chas Hardy and challenger Tommy Rainey.
• Tax Commissioner between incumbent Candace Taylor Heaton and challenger Wesley Colley.
• Jackson County Board of Education Post 1 between Rob Johnson, Mark Kuczka, Blake Rodenroth and Rick Sanders.
• Solicitor of State Court between Gabriel Bradford and Jim David.
• Coroner between incumbent Keith Whitfield and challenger Shannon Stephens.
Voters in part of Jackson County will also cast a ballot in the State Senate District 50 race between six candidates: Andy Garrison, Dan Gasaway, Stacy Hall, Bo Hatchett, Tricia Hise and Lee Moore.
Nine candidates are also vying for the Republican U.S. Representative 9th District seat.
