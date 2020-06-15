Almost 33 percent of registered voters cast a ballot during the June 9 elections in Jackson County.
Some 16,426 people voted out of 49,352 registered voters.
Of those who cast a ballot, 3,057 voted in the Democratic Primary while 13,140 voted a Republican ticket.
A little over half (51 percent) of those voting a Republican ballot voted by mail (absentee ballot.) That ratio of absentee voting was a little higher for Democratic voters where 60 percent cast an absentee ballot.
FINAL RESULTS
The following are the final results for Jackson County in contested races (name/votes):
* Designates candidates who will be on the ballot for an Aug. 11 runoff.
Republican Ballot
U.S. House District 9
M. Boggus/397
P. Broun/3,071
*A. Clyde/3,441
*M.Gurtler/1,881
M.Strickland/362
K.Tanner/703
E. Underwood/908
K.Weeks/607
J.Wilkinson/1,088
State Senate District 50
A. Garrison/2,742
D. Gasaway/289
*S. Hall/953
*B.Hatchett/852
T. Hise/662
L. Moore/442
Sheriff
J. Mangum/11,582
J. Wood/1,338
Tax Commissioner
W. Colley/3,693
C. Heaton/8,880
Coroner
S. Stephens/2,083
K. Whitfield/10,337
Solicitor State Court
G. Bradford/5,848
J. David/5,834
BOC District 2
C. Hardy/2,092
T. Rainey/554
BOE Post 1
*R. Johnson/636
M. Kuczka/171
B. Rodenroth/216
*R. Sanders/893
Hoschton City Council
T. Carswell/289
J. Thompson/243
Hoschton City Council
J. Lawson/327
R. Mayberry/198
Commerce Sunday Alcohol By Drink on Sunday
Yes/830
No/600
Jackson Homestead Expansion
Yes/7,895
No/2,677
Commerce Homestead Expansion
Yes/981
No/367
Jefferson Homestead Expansion
Yes/1,713
No/649
Democratic Ballot
President
M. Bennet/11
J. Biden/2,186
M. Bloomberg/23
P. Buttigieg/34
J. Delaney/2
T. Gabbard/10
A. Klobuchar/19
D. Patrick/1
B. Sanders/313
T. Steyer/4
E. Warren/47
A. Yang/25
U.S. Senate
S. Amico/409
M. DeJesus/102
J. Knox/87
T. McCracken/61
J. Ossoff/1,600
M. Smith/158
T. Tomlinson/492
Public Service Comm. District 4
D. Blackman/1,702
J. Noel/975
U.S. House District 9
D. Pandy/992
B. Siskin/1,120
D. Wilson/639
