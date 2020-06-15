Almost 33 percent of registered voters cast a ballot during the June 9 elections in Jackson County.

Some 16,426 people voted out of 49,352 registered voters.

Of those who cast a ballot, 3,057 voted in the Democratic Primary while 13,140 voted a Republican ticket.

A little over half (51 percent) of those voting a Republican ballot voted by mail (absentee ballot.) That ratio of absentee voting was a little higher for Democratic voters where 60 percent cast an absentee ballot.

FINAL RESULTS

The following are the final results for Jackson County in contested races (name/votes):

* Designates candidates who will be on the ballot for an Aug. 11 runoff.

Republican Ballot

U.S. House District 9

M. Boggus/397

P. Broun/3,071

*A. Clyde/3,441

*M.Gurtler/1,881

M.Strickland/362

K.Tanner/703

E. Underwood/908

K.Weeks/607

J.Wilkinson/1,088

State Senate District 50

A. Garrison/2,742

D. Gasaway/289

*S. Hall/953

*B.Hatchett/852

T. Hise/662

L. Moore/442

Sheriff

J. Mangum/11,582

J. Wood/1,338

Tax Commissioner

W. Colley/3,693

C. Heaton/8,880

Coroner

S. Stephens/2,083

K. Whitfield/10,337

Solicitor State Court

G. Bradford/5,848

J. David/5,834

BOC District 2

C. Hardy/2,092

T. Rainey/554

BOE Post 1

*R. Johnson/636

M. Kuczka/171

B. Rodenroth/216

*R. Sanders/893

Hoschton City Council

T. Carswell/289

J. Thompson/243

Hoschton City Council

J. Lawson/327

R. Mayberry/198

Commerce Sunday Alcohol By Drink on Sunday

Yes/830

No/600

Jackson Homestead Expansion

Yes/7,895

No/2,677

Commerce Homestead Expansion

Yes/981

No/367

Jefferson Homestead Expansion

Yes/1,713

No/649

Democratic Ballot

President

M. Bennet/11

J. Biden/2,186

M. Bloomberg/23

P. Buttigieg/34

J. Delaney/2

T. Gabbard/10

A. Klobuchar/19

D. Patrick/1

B. Sanders/313

T. Steyer/4

E. Warren/47

A. Yang/25

U.S. Senate

S. Amico/409

M. DeJesus/102

J. Knox/87

T. McCracken/61

J. Ossoff/1,600

M. Smith/158

T. Tomlinson/492

Public Service Comm. District 4

D. Blackman/1,702

J. Noel/975

U.S. House District 9

D. Pandy/992

B. Siskin/1,120

D. Wilson/639

