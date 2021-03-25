Firefighters rescued a man from a burning house fire in West Jackson recently.
The fire occurred on March 24 on Davenport Rd.
The West Jackson Fire Department, North Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, Jackson Trail Fire Department and Jackson County Correctional Institute made an “aggressive interior attack on the structure along with interior search for a victim,” according to a WJFD update.
Lt. Nate Shuller and FAO Chris Spruill, with the Jackson Trail Fire Department, rescued the man from the structure. He was transported to an area hospital by Jackson County EMS.
The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
