Bridgestone Retail Operations recently opened its newest Firestone Complete Auto Care retail tire and automotive service location in Braselton.
The store, located at 2414 Hancock Dr., offers auto service and leading Bridgestone and Firestone-brand tires. The location features new automotive technologies and equipment operated by ASE certified technicians for faster and better auto repairs.
The store is now hiring for automotive technicians, retail sales and other in-store management positions. BSRO provides competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling, an employee discount and opportunities for employee development and advancement.
For store hours, hiring opportunities and more information, visit www.firestonecompleteautocare.com. Additional information on the Tires4Ward program can be found here on the Bridgestone Americas website.
