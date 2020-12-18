Seven Northeast Georgia Health System employees are among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in the area.
The health system received a shipment of 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning (Dec. 17).
The first employees were vaccinated Thursday evening, and included:
• Rachel Brunner, RN, Critical Care Nurse at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton
• Andy Cason, RRT, Respiratory Therapist at NGMC Gainesville
• Tamika Johnson, RN, Charge Nurse in the Mobile Medical Unit at NGMC Gainesville
• Elizabeth Larkins, MSN, RN, Director of Critical Care at NGMC Gainesville
• April McDonald, MD, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine Physician with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, practicing at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton
• Terry Phillips, Environmental Services Technician at NGMC Gainesville
• Seth Scott, RN, Nurse in the Emergency Department at NGMC Gainesville
“It feels like Christmas came early,” says Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO. “It’s been a long eight months for our organization and our community, as we continue to see record numbers of COVID patients. We still have a long journey ahead of us, but simply having a vaccine in our hands is a tremendous and positive step forward.”
Vaccinations are being stored at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville in specially-ordered freezers that will maintain the proper storage temperatures.
Doses are being prioritized for employees based on risk and vaccinations continue at both NGMC Gainesville and NGMC Braselton.
Future vaccine shipments are expected to begin on a regular basis soon. No official timeline has been set.
“We hope other COVID-19 vaccines developed by different companies and research groups will receive federal approval soon, which would allow us to vaccinate our workforce and people in our community, faster than planned,” says Supriya Mannepalli, MD, NGMC’s medical director of Infectious Disease Medicine. “I’m amazed at how quickly our team has worked through detailed logistics to make this possible – just like they have with so many other challenges during the pandemic.”
But Dr. Mannepalli added the community should still continue practicing health and safety measures for some time.
“It’s important to remember that vaccination isn’t a magic bullet that will end the pandemic immediately,” says Dr. Mannepalli. “People need to continue following the 3Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance – even after getting the vaccine, at least until herd immunity is achieved.”
