Kolter Homes recently announced that construction is nearly complete on the first 20 courts and championship court of the community Pickleball Center at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton.
The first phase is projected to open the first quarter of 2021.
Currently in the curing phase, the Pickleball Center will feature more than 30 courts at completion and is estimated to be the largest privately pickleball complex in Georgia and one of the largest in the Southeast. Capable of hosting large-scale tournaments, the first proposed event will be the inaugural Cresswind Cup, bringing together players from all Cresswind communities across the Southeast. Tournament dates are currently in planning.
Additional planned outdoor amenities include two community lakes for fishing, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boating, paddle boarding and sailing, walking trails, a resort-style pool, event lawn, bandshell and bocce and tennis courts.
Future indoor amenities at Cresswind Georgia include a community-exclusive clubhouse, named The Club at Cresswind, to feature a fitness area with cardio, weight and CrossFit areas, an aerobics, yoga and dance studio, lounge area, social ballroom, arts and crafts room with kiln, and stunning lakeside views. Upon completion, The Club will also feature a spa and indoor pool with lap lanes.
To learn more about the coming soon Pickleball Center and the next phase of homes now selling at Cresswind Georgia, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
