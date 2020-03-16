Braselton area first responders are taking some extra precautions when dealing with the public.
“Everybody’s going to be wearing latex gloves when they go on a call,” said Braselton Police Chief Terry Esco.
The Braselton Police Department will also be limiting traffic stops to only the necessary ones. Officers will also keep their patrol cars wiped down and each patrol car has latex gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer.
The police will also be putting some distance between themselves and the public, when possible.
“We’re going to try to get people when they call to meet us outside if possible,” said Esco.
Esco said they’ll continue responding to assist medical personnel when requested, but will keep some physical distance during the calls when they can.
“That’s basically all we can do at this point,” Esco said.
The department will also be taking some reports over the phone when appropriate.
The changes come amid two positive COVID-19 cases at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
“We know it’s getting closer,” Esco said.
The department has been attending various pandemic preparation meetings over the weeks and trying to stock up on supplies the officers need.
“It’s just been hard trying to find some of this stuff,” said Esco. “We’ve been lucky to get some of the stuff that we needed.”
Esco said they’ve ordered masks for their officers, but they’ve had a hard time getting hand sanitizer. He said they ultimately got some from a local supermarket and the West Jackson Fire Department.
Esco added the BPD has been working closely with the WJFD.
Fire chief Ben Stephens said his department created a pandemic plan in 2011 and they’ve been implementing portions of it since Friday, March 13.
“Part of the plan included extra training/fit testing of N95 masks and each member has been issued a mask,” he said, adding they began stocking bulk quantities and other items as part of the pandemic plan.
They’ve also begun social distancing practices and have cut down social events and visits to the fire station.
Dispatchers are also screening EMS calls to determine which of those incidents the WJFD should respond to.
“In the event that we are dispatched to an EMS incident that exhibits flu-like or endemic-like symptoms, only one firefighter will enter the premises to limit exposure,” according to the WJFD pandemic plan.
Stephens said they also have cleaning protocols in place to protect crew members.
