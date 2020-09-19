Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute Sports Medicine recently announced the addition of Dr. Stephen Fisher to its Braselton location, beginning Sept. 1.
Fisher is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, who specializes in the operative and non-operative treatment of sports-related injuries and musculoskeletal disorders of the upper and lower extremities. He has been with Northside since 2018, treating patients in Cumming and Buford.
Fisher is experienced in treating athletes of all ages, including those at the pediatric/youth, high school, college and professional levels, weekend warriors and senior age athletes.
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute Sports Medicine has 13 locations across the Atlanta region, including Lawrenceville (771 Old Norcross Road, Suite 105) and Braselton (1255 Friendship Road, Suite 200).
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit sportsmedicine.northside.com.
