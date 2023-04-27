N1805P37004C.TIF

Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators arrested a Flowery Branch man on Wednesday, April 26, on 1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the HCSO.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday morning at Joshua Rivers’ residence on Spring Lake Dr., seizing approximately 15 electronic devices. Investigators arrested Rivers, 40, at sheriff’s office headquarters following an interview.

