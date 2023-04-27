Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators arrested a Flowery Branch man on Wednesday, April 26, on 1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the HCSO.
Investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday morning at Joshua Rivers’ residence on Spring Lake Drive, seizing approximately 15 electronic devices. Investigators arrested Rivers, 40, at sheriff’s office headquarters following an interview.
According to initial details, Rivers had hundreds of images of child pornography saved to multiple electronic devices in his home. He committed the offenses generally during an eight-month period between Sept. 1 and the day of his arrest.
The investigation began on April 13 when law enforcement received a cybertip about Rivers’ online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Following Wednesday’s search of the home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACCU) processed electronics seized from his residence.
The HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force continue to investigate the case, and additional charges are possible.
Rivers remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.