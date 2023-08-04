A Flowery Branch man was shot and killed in Gainesville early Friday morning (Aug. 4) by a passenger in his vehicle, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as Jeremiah James Bonds, 23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A Flowery Branch man was shot and killed in Gainesville early Friday morning (Aug. 4) by a passenger in his vehicle, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as Jeremiah James Bonds, 23.
The suspect, identified as Deon Altron Ellison, 24, of Gainesville, remains at large.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) criminal investigators became aware of the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. when they found a witness to the crime at the entrance ramp from Jesse
Jewell Parkway to I-985 northbound. The vehicle, with the victim deceased inside, was found nearby.
Investigators so far have determined Ellison and the witness were in the vehicle with the victim exiting I-985 northbound at Exit 24/Jesse Jewell Parkway. Ellison and the victim
began to argue, and as the argument escalated, Ellison pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the head. The vehicle traveled through the intersection and into a ditch where it came to a stop.
Ellison fled the scene in the direction of the Rabbittown community. Authorities searched throughout the night for Ellison but have been unable to locate him.
Ellison is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Anyone who has information on Ellison’s whereabouts should call 911 or Investigator Sinyard at 770-297-4697. Ellison should not be approached.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.