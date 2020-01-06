The Flowery Branch Rd. bridge over I-85 will be closed for six months as construction crews demolish and replace the bridge. The project is part of the I-85 widening.
"Flowery Branch Road will be closed to thru traffic from Apple Grove Rd. to Lilly Stem Dr.," according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release. "Temporary signage will divert northbound traffic on Flowery Branch Rd. to Spout Springs Rd. and southbound traffic to Braselton Hwy."
Flowery Branch Rd. bridge is the final bridge replacement in the I-85 widening, phase 1 project, the first Major Mobility Investment Program project to break ground.
The project adds 26 new lane miles by widening both directions of I-85 from two to three lanes between I-985 in Gwinnett County and Hwy. 53 in Jackson County and replaces three I-85 overpass bridges (Spout Springs Rd., Jesse Cronic Rd. and Flowery Branch Rd.). All three structures are over 50 years old.
