In a joint effort between the Flowery Branch Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a Flowery Branch man was taken into custody Thursday, April 28, after a lengthy standoff at a residence in the Sterling on The Lake Community, according to a press release.
Initially, Flowery Branch Police Department officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon from someone requesting a welfare check on the man who lived at the home in the 6800 block of Lake Overlook Lane. That man, later identified as Jacob Lee Hill, 30, reportedly had been threatening to harm himself.
When officers approached the residence, Hill brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the officers if they did not leave his property. Hill continue to threaten to harm himself, as well. When Hill fired a shot inside the house, Flowery Branch officers called for assistance from Hall County SWAT. The team, including negotiators, responded to the neighborhood and tried to convince Hill to exit the home. During the course of the negotiations, Hill fired two more shots inside the house.
Around midnight, SWAT officers determined they would have to force Hill from the residence. They deployed a less-than-lethal chemical agent into the house and Hill surrendered peacefully about 20 minutes later.
“This was a team effort all around,” said Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey. “Neighbors were very patient because we had roads closed in the neighborhood and they couldn’t get home until very late. I also commend the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and their SWAT Team for helping to bring this incident to a peaceful end.”
No one suffered any injuries during the standoff.
“We’re thankful for the positive outcome of this very tense situation,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “Our SWAT members and officers from the Flowery Branch Police Department worked together in tandem through the night and we’re just glad the incident was resolved without anyone being hurt.”
Hill has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and four counts of terroristic threats. He remains in the Hall County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.