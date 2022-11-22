A Flowery Branch teenager has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the drug overdose death of a co-worker earlier this year.
According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), HCSO investigators arrested Brandon Jared Soto on Friday, Nov. 18. The investigation revealed Soto and the victim, Halaya Graciela Herrera, were taking fentanyl on July 12, while on the job together at a fast food restaurant in Oakwood.
Herrera began to feel ill after taking the drugs and Soto transported her to her Oakwood home, where she experienced an overdose. Herrera’s mother called 911 and the victim was transported to the hospital, where she died in the early-morning hours of July 13. Herrera was just a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday at the time of her death.
The ongoing investigation into Herrera’s death found Soto, who was 17 at the time of the incident, supplied the lethal dose of fentanyl to the victim.
At last check, Soto was being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.
