Hall County Sheriff's Office

A Flowery Branch teenager has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the drug overdose death of a co-worker earlier this year. 

According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), HCSO investigators arrested Brandon Jared Soto on Friday, Nov. 18. The investigation revealed Soto and the victim, Halaya Graciela Herrera, were taking fentanyl on July 12, while on the job together at a fast food restaurant in Oakwood.

